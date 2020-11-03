The House Committee on Power has rejected the 2021 Budget proposal for the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

Rep. Mogaji Aliyu, the Chairman House Committee on Power, declined the proposal during the budget defence by the TCN Managing Director, Suleiman Abdulasis, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that TCN proposed N165.8 billion for 2021, but was reduced to N4 billion by the ministry.

The chairman however said the committee would not approve money for new projects when there were several previous projects left uncompleted by the TCN.

Aliyu said: “We cannot give you money to embark on new projects when there are several project you have not completed.

“Stopping TCN from embarking on new projects would allow it concentrate on old ones.”

He added that the committee would have no choice than to delete the 2021 proposed budget before it.

He said the problem in the electricity sector was disturbing, adding that the leadership of the National Assembly would have to be involved to get proper funding for TCN.

He added that without transmission, there would be no electricity.

Earlier, Abdulasis said that TCN proposed a budget of N165.8 billion in 2021, but it was reduced to N4 billion.

“Rising cost of projects, benefits to communities, compensation, court cases among others are some of the hurdles confronting TCN,” he said.

Rep. Muhammad Wudil, a member of the committee, however moved a motion that TCN should not be allowed to start new projects until outstanding ones had been completed.