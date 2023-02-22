House of Reps candidate dies five days to election

The candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party for Wudil/Garko Constituency in Kano State, Alhaji Kamilu Ado Isa, is dead.

The party’s presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, confirmed the death of the House of Representatives candidate.

Kwankwaso, in a condolence message to the family of the former Assistant Comptroller General of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, who died during a brief illness on Monday, said Isa’s death has created a huge vacuum.

The presidential and National Assembly elections, covering the Senate and House of Representatives, are to be held on February 25, 2023 as fixed by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Kwankwaso said: “I am saddened by the loss of Hon. Kamilu Ado Isah, the NNPP House of Representatives Candidate for Wudil/Garko constituency.

“May the Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal peace.

“My condolence to his family, friends and the NNPP Kano Chapter.”

According to available information, Isa has been buried according to Islamic rites.