House of Representatives Speaker condemns Zaria killings, seeks immediate investigations

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, has strongly condemned the killing of two individuals in Zaria during a suspected bandit attack.

This is contained in a statement by Musa Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the speaker on Sunday in Abuja.

The Speaker expressed deep concerns about the recurring attacks in the area and emphasised the importance of protecting the lives and property of Nigerians.

He called for a thorough investigation into the attack and urged security agencies to swiftly identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

Abbas also extended his condolences to the families of the victims and showed support for maintaining peace in the ancient city of Zaria.

The Speaker said the lives of Nigerians, wherever they are, should be protected, hence the need for the security agencies to up their game in the protection of Nigerians and their property.

Abbas, who represents Zaria Federal Constituency, called for a thorough investigation into the attack and the killings to unravel those behind the dastardly act.

He said the people of Zaria are peace loving and had been living peacefully over the years, saying the activities of bandits should not be allowed to disrupt the peace and tranquillity in the ancient city.

“The attack that led to the killing of our two innocent brothers at Kofar Gayan was most calamitous, horrendous, tragic, heinous and disgusting.

“It was most unfortunate that when innocent people were going about their normal and legitimate activities, others were planning evil to disturb the peace enjoyed by everyone.

“The action of those behind this dastardly act stands condemned, and I call on the security agencies to swing into action immediately to fish out the perpetrators.

“This evil act must not be allowed to go unchecked.

“My heart goes out to the families of those that lost their loved ones. I pray that Allah (SWT) will grant the departed Jannatul Firdaus and give the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

The speaker also commiserated with the Kaduna State Government, the Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Highness, Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli and the people of Zaria over the unfortunate incident.