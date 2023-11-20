House of Representatives initiates probe on Lottery Trust Fund IGR

The House of Representatives has launched a status enquiry into the National Lottery Trust Fund’s financial practices.

The move followed revelation that the organisation had expended 100 percent of its Internally-Generated Revenue.

Rep. James Falake, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Finance, disclosed this at the ongoing 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper interactive session with Ministries, Departments and Agencies in Abuja on Monday.

Faleke said the Committee would appoint an external auditor to scrutinise the fund’s accounts with the findings to be presented to the House for further action.

He also directed both the Fiscal Responsibility Commission and Office of the Accountant General to conduct parallel investigations and submit their reports.

During the session, the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Fund, Bello Maigari, disclosed that the Fund had generated more than N2.4 billion in 2023.

Maigari said this was allocated to various projects funded by statutory remittances from licensees and permit holders.

He said the Fund, which is fully funded by the Federal Government, generated N6.28 billion in 2022, with the entire amount utilised for projects and operational costs.

Expressing concern, Faleke emphasised the need for accountability, saying: “It’s like the government opened this agency for you and your family.”

Faleke stressed that being a fully funded government agency, the Fund was obligated to remit 100 percent of its IGR.

He expressed disappointment that the fund did not remit the expected funds, raising questions about its financial management.

When asked about the utilisation of the N6.2 billion revenue in 2022, Maigari outlined interventions in education, sports development, social services and public welfare among others.