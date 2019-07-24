The House of Representatives says it will set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the allegation that army officers on escort duty absconded with money.

This was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion of “Urgent Motion of Public Importance’’ by Hon. Abubakar Balarabe at the plenary on Wednesday.

Moving the motion earlier, Balarabe said that the Nigerian Army had issued a statement on the on the allegation, claiming that officers on escort duty absconded with billions of naira.

He said that the army stated that five personnel of the “Operation Harbin Kunama III’’ based in Sokoto were directed on July 11 to escort somebody with a large amount of money to Kaduna.

According to the lawmaker, on arrival at the Nigerian Army Airstrip in Jaji, the personnel connived and allegedly dispossessed the person of the money and absconded.

He said that although the army admitted the incidence, it did not mention the exact amount taken away by the soldiers.

Balarabe said that the circumstances surrounding the incidence were unclear as that there was no explanation as to why a large amount of money will be transported by road and not using the banks.

He said that there was no explanation as to why the money was moved from Sokoto to Abuja via Kaduna and not vice-versa.

According to him, in these times of insecurity, banditry, kidnapping, insurgency and other crimes in the country, it will be dangerous to leave this very grave incident unattended to.

The legislator said that it was important to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incidents.

Deputy Speaker of the House, Idris Wase, then directed the committee to investigate and report back to the house within four weeks for further action.