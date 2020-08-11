The Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Chief Edward Ubosi, held a thanksgiving Mass at the Assembly complex to thank God for making him survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Speaker said at the event on Tuesday that the survival was an act of God due to the fact that the pandemic had no definite cure.

Ubosi, who expressed his joy during the Holy Mass, confessed that God in his infinite mercy restored his health and thus gave him a second chance at the time when he had lost hope of survival.

Ubosi described his recovery as great miracle.

He urged the public to observe all measures stipulated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, stating that Coronavirus is real.

He appreciated his colleagues and civil servants in the Assembly for their prayers, which he said led to his recovery from the pandemic.

On the death of a member of the Assembly, Chijioke Ugwueze, who represented Isi-Uzo Constituency, Ubosi said he was heartbroken because of his contribution to the Seventh Assembly and the state in general.

In the same vein, Ubosi declared that the Assembly was back to resume its normal activities, adding that all pending matters would be addressed to ensure smooth running of government in the state.

In a related development, four executive bills have scaled first reading at the Assembly.

The bills are Enugu State Polytechnic Amendment Bill; School of Public Health Nursing and Health Technology, Nsukka, Amendment Bill; School of Health Technology, Oji River, Amendment Bill; and Survey Amendment Bill.

In his remark, the speaker urged his colleagues to critically study the bills to enable them to make robust contributions during the second reading.