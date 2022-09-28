House of Assembly reverses impeachment of Principal Officers

The Niger State House of Assembly has reversed the impeachment of former Principal Officers of the house.

The Eagle Online recalls that the House had on September 8, 2022 impeached the officers for alleged lack of competency.

The House mentioned the Majority Leader, Saleh Ibrahim, representing Kontagora II; Hajiya Binta Mamman, representing Gurara; and Chief Whip, Idris Vatsa, representing Lapai constituencies, as the affected officers.

The reversal on Tuesday followed a motion moved by Alhaji Gambo Rabiu, member representing Paikoro Constituency, and seconded by Kasim Alfa, member representing Bida I Constituency, at the plenary session in Minna.

In his motion, Rabiu called on his colleagues to support his motion by impeaching the present principal officers and replacing them with the former ones.

According to him, the present principal officers are Majority Leader, Bala Abba, member representing Borgu; Deputy Leader, Malik Madaki, member representing Bosso; and Sai’du Tama, member representing Edati.

He said that the reason given for the removal of the former Principal Officers was not sufficient.

But Bawa, after an executive session, said that the House had resolved to elect new principal officers.

He announced Bashir Lokogoma, member representing Wushishi, as new Majority Leader; Andrew Jagaba, member representing Munya, as Deputy Leader; and Yabagi Umaru, representing Katcha, as the Chief Whip.

He commended the lawmakers for their understanding, adding that the new principal officers were elected in the interest of the legislature.