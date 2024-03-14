House help stabs boss to death seven days after resuming work

A yet-to-be-identified woman has been stabbed to death by her house help in her apartment at 29, Kiniun-Ifa Street, Sawmill, Gbagada, Lagos State, Vanguard News is reporting.

According to the credible newspaper, the house help, simply identified as Peter, was only seven days on the job.

The lifeless body of the woman was discovered on March 9, 2024 by her son, who came to visit.

It was further gathered that a relative of the agent that brought the house help had been arrested as the unidentified agent was nowhere to be found.

Efforts to speak with the deceased son failed as he was too devastated to speak.

Policemen at the Ifako Police Division were said to have visited the scene and evacuated the corpse.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, said Peter, who fled after allegedly committing the crime, had been arrested.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, said he has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for investigation.