House Committee on Diaspora congratulates Dabiri-Erewa on award of national honour

The House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora has congratulated the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on her conferment of the national honour by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Committee’s Chairman, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, who also congratulated the former lawmaker on her 60th birthday.

Akande-Sadipe described the former Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) broadcaster and lawmaker as an amazon, whose light has shone bright for others to follow in the media world.

She recalled her huge impact as an anchor of Newsline and a three-term federal lawmaker, saying she has indeed imprinted her foot in the sands of time.

The Oluyole Federal Constituency representative added that Abike Dabiri-Erewa’s wealth of experience has contributed meaningfully to the growth and development of Nigeria.

She added that her Committee, on many occasions, has had cordial working relationships with the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, which Abike Dabiri-Erewa chairs.

“Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa as the Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has been the voice of Nigerians in the Diaspora, championing the interests of Nigerians in foreign land”, she said

She continued, “As you celebrate your birthday, which coincides with this rewarding national honour, I pray that God will continue to preserve you in good health and grant you strength to render more service to the country.”