A house agent, Samuel John, on Wednesday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding a woman of N250,000.

The police charged the 53-year-old defendant with a two-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretence and theft.

The prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 22, 2020 at Zenith Bank, Abeokuta Expressway, Oke-Odo, Lagos State.

Emuerhi said the complainant, Jumoke Oyediran, paid John, who claimed to be a house agent, N250,000 to rent an apartment for her.

The prosecutor said after the payment, Oyediran did not get the apartment and all efforts to recover her money from the defendant failed.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

John, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chief Magistrate J. A. Adegun granted a N100,000 bail to the defendant with two sureties in like sum.

Adegun adjourned the case until January 27 for mention.