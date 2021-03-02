President Muhammadu Buhari presided over a meeting of the National Security Council on Tuesday, few hours after the release of 279 schoolgirls abducted in Jangebe, Zamfara State.

Gunmen abducted the girls from the Government Girls Junior Secondary School in Jangebe, Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State last Friday, but they were released on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the President had earlier expressed joy over the release of the students.

He directed security officials to apprehend all the kidnappers involved and bring them to justice.

NAN gathered that Tuesday’s meeting of the National Security Council might review ongoing renewed onslaught against insurgency, banditry and other violent crimes to achieve desired goals.

In attendance at the meeting were Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; and the Minister of Defence, Retired Major General Bashir Magashi.

Others were the Ministers of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi; Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor; other Service Chiefs; and the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.