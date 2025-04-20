Hotelier slumps, dies at wife’s 60th birthday thanksgiving + Video

A Lagos hotelier, Otunba Kunle Akinyele, slumped and died during his wife’s 60th birthday thanksgiving service held on Saturday in Lagos.

The incident was shared in a Facebook post by digital creator, Ayoade Ojeniyi, who stated that the man had gestured for help before collapsing.

A video accompanying the post showed Akinyele visibly distressed and gesticulating before slumping.

The thanksgiving was held in honour of his wife, Deaconess Catherine Adejoke Akinyele, at Christ Apostolic Church, Oke-Iyanu, Odemuyiwa District Headquarters, Egbeda, Lagos State.

According to the event invitation, a reception was to follow immediately at Noble Castle Events Centre in Igando.

According to a Facebook post by one of the event vendors, they arrived at the venue by 10am for the party, which was scheduled to begin by 2pm.

The celebrant, her husband, their children, and guests had gone to church for thanksgiving service and were expected to proceed to the reception afterwards.

But the plans were upended when news filtered in that Akinyele had collapsed in church during his testimony.

Attempts to revive him were said to be unsuccessful.

“Variety of foods were set, decoration, cocktail, emu oguro, and many more,” the vendor wrote, adding that the live band had already arrived with about 25 speakers.

The vendor, still in shock, said the Master of Ceremonies had spoken with Akinyele around 1:23pm, but the news of his death broke less than an hour later.

The event was cancelled, and guests were seen leaving the venue in disbelief.

“This is how people die?” the vendor lamented in the post.

“I can’t possibly ask for my balance for the job,” the vendor added.

As of the time of this report, the cause of death had not been officially confirmed.

It was gathered that Akinyele is the owner of Ologbo Nla Hotel in Isheri, Idimu, Lagos State.

The video sparked emotional reactions from social media users, with some highlighting the toll of stress and health neglect among men.

“So sad! From the look of things, the man was overtime stressed up, and an accumulation of it took him out.

“Men should cut down on their workload! Life no supposed be marathon o!” a Facebook user, Taylor Sam, commented.

Another commenter, Murtala Olalere Aderinto, wrote, “That was his last duty to his beloved wife and entire family… Death comes like a thief in the night.”

“It comes like a thief in the night, and snatched our precious life just like that,” Cicero Sasore-Whyte wrote. “Where? When? And how? No one can really say.”

“So sad! May his soul rest in peace. Hallelujah! He breathed his last while praising his creator,” another user, Sayo Akintola, added.

Several others used the opportunity to sound warnings about men’s health and the toll of stress.

“This is extremely rampant in society now,” Atteh Isaac Taiwo commented. “Men, kindly take care of yourself health-wise to avert this kind of scenario.”

Other reactions included prayers and brief expressions of shock.

“Life is fleeting,” Goldfish Rahmatulai wrote.

“May our happy day not turn to be sad day,” IamAdeosun Tajudeen said.

“Lord have mercy,” Ayodeji Haastrup added.

While the exact cause of death has not been confirmed, the incident has stirred reflection on the fragility of life.

