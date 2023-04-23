Hotelier, other accused arrested over car theft in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 47-year old hotelier, Paul Niwa and one Michael Odunayo for allegedly stealing a bus belonging to A&G Logistics Transport Company Shagamu.

The two suspects according to a press statement signed by the State’s Command Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi revealed that they were arrested following a report lodged at Ewu-oliwo divisional headquarters Shagamu on the 21st of April 2023,by one Anifowose Kazeem.

The informant, Oyeyemi indicated reported that he was the driver in-charge of a T4 Volkswagen bus with registration number AAB 22 XB, and that while driving the said vehicle from Abeokuta towards Shagamu at about 1 a.m, of the date, the vehicle developed a mechanical fault at Shagamu interchange, which made him to park it by the roadside with the intention of coming with a mechanic the following morning to fix it.

But surprisingly, when he got to the scene, the bus was no longer there and all efforts to find it proved abortive.

“Upon the report, the DPO Ewu-oliwo division, CSP Toyosi Bello, detailed detectives to unravel those behind the disappearance of the said vehicle.

“The detectives, who embarked on technical and intelligence based investigation were able to trace the missing vehicle to the compound of A@Z hotel at Elediye village Shagamu, where the vehicle has been butchered into pieces to be sold in parts.

“The owner of the hotel, Paul Niwa was there and was promptly arrested and taken to custody.

“His arrest led to the apprehension of the second suspect 27-year old Michael Odunayo.

“On interrogation, Michael Odunayo confessed to the police that it was himself and one Eri Adeyemi, who is now at large, that towed the vehicle away from where it was parked at about 2 a.m and took it to Paul Niwa, who happened to be a regular buyer of such stolen vehicle and he bought it at the rate of three hundred thousand naira.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that Paul Niwa is a serial receiver of stolen vehicles, which he used to dismantle and sell in pieces” Oyeyemi narrated.

In the meantime, the acting Commissioner of Police, DCP Babakura Muhammed, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation.

He also directed that the remaining member of the gang Eri Adeyemi be hunted for and brought to book.