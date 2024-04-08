Hotelier arrested for allegedly torturing 25-year-old staff to death

Following the demand for an investigation by a nongovernmental organization, the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, the Imo State Police Command has arrested a hotelier over the torture of a young man alleged to have stolen a phone belonging to a soldier.

The development was confirmed by the spokesman of the Command, Okoye Henry, in a statement he issued on Monday.

It was gathered that Operatives of Obowo Divisional Headquarters arrested the owner of Our Guest House, Umulogho, Obowo, Ibe Obasi, 38, who was allegedly involved in the murder of 25-year-old Ebuka Udemba, an indigene of Umuokpa in Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State.

Henry, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said: “Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was tortured and locked up inside the generator room of the said guest house by the suspect and two others at large, where he suffocated to death, on the accusation of stealing a customer’s handset.

“Accordingly, the suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Owerri for consolidation of the ongoing investigation.

“He has provided useful information that will assist the determined operatives in arresting all the suspects in connection to the case.”

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Aboki Danjuma, has tasked the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the SCID to carry out a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the remote circumstances surrounding the death of the victim and ensure that all the suspects involved are arrested and made to the full wrath of the law.

While commiserating with the families, friends and relatives of the victim, the CP condemned the cruel act and called on the people of Obowo LGA, particularly the residents of Umulogho, to refrain from taking laws into their hands as the Command was on top of the situation.

Danjuma added that the Command has commenced a thorough investigation to apprehend the suspects linked to the case of murder and bring them to book.