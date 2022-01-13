Hotel staff remanded for stealing guest’s T-shirt

A Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on Thursday remanded a 21-year-old hotel worker, Ismail Idris, who pleaded guilty to stealing from a guest and his employer.

Chief Magistrate M. I. Dan-Oni ordered that the defendant be remanded in Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending his sentence.

Dan-Oni adjourned the case until Jan. 14, for the review of facts of the case and sentencing.

Idris, who resides at No. 5, Abata Close, Orile Iganmu, Lagos, is facing a charge of stealing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 30, at Rita Lori Hotel, Surulere, Lagos.

Ekhueorohan said that the defendant stole a T-shirt belonging to a guest, Jennifer Okon, from her room.

He said that the defendant also stole 15 fridge compressors valued at N375, 000 from the hotel.

Ekhueorohan said that the offence contravened Sections 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment for stealing.