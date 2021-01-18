A 25-year-old man, Chimela Eze, on Monday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Karu, FCT, for allegedly stealing his employer’s water heater and curtains.

The police charged Eze, a manager at “Miami Escape Hotel”, Karu , FCT, with criminal breach of trust by servant, cheating and theft.

The prosecutor, Ayotunde Adeyanju told the court that the complainant, Victor Otuotor, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station on Dec. 11, 2020.

He alleged that the defendant also maliciously destroyed some of the hotel property.

During police investigation, he alleged that the defendant confessed to selling the water heater to a scavenger for N9,000.

He said that all efforts to recover the stolen items failed.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 314, 327 and 281 of the Penal Code Law.

The judge, Anas Isa, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Isa adjourned the case until March 9, for hearing.