Hot iron inserted into private part of LG boss, Governor demands arrest of perpetrators

The Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi State, Awosola Awotunde, has been directed to fish out those who allegedly inserted hot iron inside the private part of the Vice Chairman of Ikwo Local Government Area of the state.

Governor David Umahi gave the directive on Thursday, when the new police boss paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Abakiliki.

Umahi, who expressed bitterness over the incident, described it as “barbaric”.

He said: “The hoodlums inserted a hot iron inside the private part of the vice chairman, while they cut the tendons of some men in the area.

“I have demanded for the immediate arrest of the perpetrators and would never allow the matter to go untreated.

“I will follow the matter up to any level, even reporting it to President Muhammadu Buhari because the victims were actually kidnapped.”

The governor said he always insisted on fairness and justice to all and had never abused his office to order that anyone be punished unjustly.

Umahi said: “I have always maintained that whether it is the Peoples Democratic Party or All Progressive Congress, among others, the life of every human being is important to us.

“I hate to see blood and your officers can attest that I have never supported evil.”

Umahi said he had always propagated the philosophy “that all perpetrators of evil must be arrested and prosecuted, even if they are my brothers or sisters.”

He pledged to cooperate with the new CP but insisted that his work would only be made tedious “if a man is made a woman.”

He said: “Where there is fairness, there is no crisis as someone without a gun can neutralise another with a gun by insisting on his right, which should not be marched upon.

“The main opposition party in the state boasts it would write the election result and use the federal might on us but I declare that we pay the federal might.

“Everybody owns the federal might and the present Inspector-General of Police and the Director-General of the Department of State Services do not break the law.

“We have actually prepared for this election with anti-terrorism trainings to guard against intimidation of the common man in the state.”

Governor Umahi further said he would on Friday expose a tape where a candidate of the main opposition party in the state revealed how they intended to foment trouble during the elections.

He said: “I also learnt they are bringing in thugs who are camped in Enugu but fortunately, I am paying one of them.

“I am trailing them and when they arrive in the state, we will round them up with the assistance of security agencies.

“Any of them that we apprehend on our own would be kept in the state until after the elections.”

Earlier, Awotunde thanked the governor for the reception and assured the people that the police would be nonpartisan during the elections.

He said: “The whole world is focusing on Nigeria and we are assuring all the political parties of a level playing ground during the elations.

“We would ensure that peace reigns before, during and after the elections, while also ensuring that no soul is lost during the exercise.

“We also pledge our loyalty to your government and would do our jobs as professionals.”