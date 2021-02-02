The Organisers of Music Talent Reality Show, Nigerian Idol, have unveiled Nigerian TV/Radio Personality, Ik Osakioduwa, as the host of the show’s Season 6.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the popular music talent reality show is back for its sixth season after a nearly six-year hiatus.

The organisers took to their Instagram page to make the announcement to fans.

They said: “Double tap if you love @ikosakioduma, the Host of #NigerianIdol ️.

“Not only is he suave, witty, entertaining and handsome, @ikosakioduwa is also the Host for #NigerianIdol .

“Prepare to be thoroughly entertained.”

The new season, which would air on Africa Magic channels on a yet to be confirmed date, would see ace TV and Radio personality Osakioduwa perform host duties, alongside with Seyi Shay, DJ Soso and music executive Obi Asika.

Meanwhile, Osakioduwa and his co-host have taken to his Instagram page in a video clip to also announce the show to lovers of music.

They said: “Get ready for us. We’re going all out with this one. Let’s find Nigeria’s next super star, @[email protected] [email protected] [email protected]@ djsoseoofficial.”

NAN also reports that Nigerian Idols, formerly West African Idols, is credited for producing singers like Timi Dakolo, Omawunmi Megbele and Mercy Chinwo.

The show’s last winner was Lakunle K-Peace in 2015.