Hospitalisation of 10 students: Polytechnic begins probe

The management of The Polytechnic, Ibadan in Oyo State says it has launched an investigation into Tuesday’s incident that led to the hospitalisation of about 10 students.

The Public Relations Officer of the institution, Soladoye Adewole, disclosed this when he gave an update on the incident on Wednesday.

According to him, the incident took place in a classroom located in the sewage area of the school campus.

Adewole said: “Nothing is wrong with the area.

“It is likely to be a sabotage by a yet-to-be-identified student, students or people.

“It is a classroom that has nothing to do with chemicals, but the students are fine now.”

Meanwhile, the acting Registrar, TPI, Adewumi Ogunjimi, had on behalf of the school’s management written to the state Commissioner for Health seeking emergency medical response at the institution.

The copy of the letter, which the News Agency of Nigeria was privy to, read in part: “The institution hereby informs the Honourable Commissioner for Health of an emergency situation within the Middle Belt Campus of the institution.

“Some students receiving lectures were found to have inhaled some indeterminable substance, making them weak and dazed.

“The institution has taken immediate and proactive steps by evacuating the entire area.

“Some of the affected students are equally being attended to by medical doctors and other paramedic staff at the institution’s health centre.

“We therefore call on the ministry to immediately come into the institution for an on-the-spot assessment and other necessary actions.”

NAN reports that some of the affected students received medical attention at the Ring Road State Hospital.

