HoS speaks on news civil servants salary will be delayed in December

The office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has advised civil servants to disregard the circular cautioning workers against spending their November salary.

AbdulGaniyu Aminu, Director of Communications, office of the HOCSF, gave the advice in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the advice came on the backdrop of a publication, alleging that a circular by Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, the HOCSF, advised civil servants to exercise caution in spending their November salary because of possible delay in the payment of December remuneration.

According to Aminu, the attention of the office of the HOCSF has been drawn to the circular, purportedly issued by the office, advising civil servants to exercise caution in spending their November salary because of possible delay in the payment of December salary.

He said: “The fake news has unfortunately been published in some newspapers and some social media platforms without verifying.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it must be stated that the office at no time issued any such circular in respect of salary.”

Aminu further said the said signatory to the circular, one Dr. S. A. Adegoke, was not a staff of the office of the HOCSF as there was no record of such an officer in the HOCSF.

He said: “It stands to reason therefore, that those behind the so-called circular are just out to cause mischief by spreading false information for reasons best known to them.

“It bears restating therefore, that the so-called circular is nothing but fake news and no such circular was written or emanated from the office.”

Aminu advised civil servants and the general public to disregard contents of the fake circular as the work of mischief makers.