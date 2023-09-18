Hope President Tinubu truly understands the economic requirements of Nigerian society?, by Ola Emmanuel

There are socio-economic goals that must be attained at every given time in a healthy society. These socio-economic goals weaved around economic freedom, economic growth, economic stability, economic equity, and economic efficiency. There is no society that can survive without an economy that is well-organized (efficiency) to meet, at the very least, the basic needs of her members.

While economic freedom is about individuals earning incomes and having the liberty to treat their incomes the way they want without let or hindrance, economic growth is about gainful engagement of all citizens – steadily-increasing production of goods and services. Economic stability, on its own, is about full employment and stability of prices of goods and services while economic equity speaks to fairness in socio-economic dealings. Economic efficiency means scarce resources must never be seen to be wasted in the course of production or rendering of services so that the real costs of production are as low as possible. Captured in this ‘real cost’ is the cost of governance.

The above is a major challenge confronting Nigeria as a society or a state. According to Mohammed Rabie, “the existence of an economy is essential to the formation and sustenance of society. No society can survive without an economy efficient enough to meet, at the very least, the basic needs of its members. Every economy exists for the sole purpose of meeting the growing needs of people as life conditions change. Because of this, every society has its own economy, and every economy reflects the needs and cultural attributes of society, as well as the major traits of the civilization in which it lives”. Over years Nigeria has not only been profligate in governance, it has been borrowing foreign economic policies to run her economy; and trusting more on recommendations of western-inclined financial institutions. The result has been failures and disappointments. It is therefore necessary that a home-grown economic strategy, a departure from the past, is immediately established by President Tinubu. He needs to show that he has good grasp of what Nigeria really needs.

It was Dr Henry A. Kissinger, the German born, American political scientist, while writing the Foreword to Lee Kuan Yew’s ‘From Third World to the First: The Singapore Story’ that declared that “every great achievement is a dream before it becomes reality”. Kissinger wrote that Lee’s vision was ‘of a state that would not simply survive but prevail by excelling. Superior intelligence, discipline, and ingenuity would substitute for resources’. This was clear understanding of economic requirements of a society; and Kissinger alluded to this by writing that Lee Kuan Yew was able to navigate successfully by understanding not only the requirements of his own society but the needs and motives of his countries’ neighbours, and by extension, the competing developed countries’ interests. Nigeria shares some features in common with Singapore as a multiracial state: a country populated by peoples of varied cultures and beliefs. Therefore it is safe to ask if President Tinubu and those that are governing Nigeria really understand the economic requirements of Nigeria just like Lee did in Singapore?

What about the argument whether Circumstance or Personality shape events. Kissinger pointed out that Lee Kuan Yew was able to settle this argument in favour of Personality. It is about understanding that governing a state successfully is a call unto superior performance. Nigeria is bedeviled by situations and circumstances, issues that have been making the economy of the country defy solutions. But it will not be wrong to say that President Tinubu is a personality (or is he?). Singapore was able to witness phenomenal growth within a period of five years by creating enough jobs through ‘hard work, planning, and improvising to establish’ the country as a ‘viable nation linked by trade and investments to the major industrial countries, and as a successful hub for the dissemination of goods, services and information in our region’. Therefore, Tinubu must also prove that he is really ready, within a space of four years, to make superior performance triumph over ethnic divisions by also creating enough jobs through planning and hard work to position Nigeria as a state with her own economic niche through superior performance that will triumph over peculiar circumstances that has weighed down the country.

Nigeria has enough wealth and resources to ensure that her over 200 million population benefit from a decent standard of living. The people must not continue to live in debilitating poverty. This is a mandate President Tinubu must fulfil, without delay.

Ola Emmanuel is a business planning consultant