Hoops Dreams partner South West Basketball Association on U-14 camp

Hoops Dreams, in conjunction with the South West Basketball Association, will holds its South West under-14 Children’s Day Basketball for boys and girls on the May 26 and 27 at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan.

The event will have one team each in the boys and girls categories from Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti States for the two-day event. It comes a few days after the conclusion of the South West Basketball Association organised Secondary School Basketball Championship for boys and girls.

Proprietor of Hoops Dreams Nigeria, Damola Awosika said the annual event, which enters its seventh season, provides a platform for kids from the six South West zone to come together, improve their basketball skills, and network.

“We will provide accommodation for two days for all participating teams. Free meals and t-shirts will be provided for all participants on the final day of the competition. We are ready to continue our tradition. We hope to make this bigger as we continue on this journey.”

Apart from the forced break occasioned by the COVID-19 lockdown, the basketball camp enters its fourth edition.