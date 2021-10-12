Hoodlums terrorising Kwara community – NSCDC

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps says some hoodlums are terrorising residents of Alapa in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

This was contained in a statement by the spokesman of the Kwara State Command of the NSCDC, Babawale Afolabi.

According to the NSCDC spokesman, two of the armed robbers were caught by the local vigilante, while others escaped.

Afolabi said there had been reports of the nefarious activities of armed robbers in some communities at Alapa town.

He added: “The suspected robbers were fond of going around with dangerous weapons, attacking innocent people and dispossessing them of their belongings.

“One of such attacks took place on October 9, at night, when some people were attacked with machetes and other dangerous weapons by the hoodlums.

“They made away with some money and other valuables, belonging to their victims.”

The spokesman said the two armed robbers that were caught by the local vigilante had been handed over to the NSCDC operatives at Alapa Divisional Office for necessary action.

Afolabi said efforts are ongoing to arrest other members of the gang and to maintain peace and stability in the area.