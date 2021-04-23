RelatedPosts No Content Available

Four people are said to have been arrested in Akure, the Ondo State capital, for allegedly stripping a female police inspector naked.

Inspector Bosede Ajayi was part of a team of operatives from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCID) sent to invite a suspect in respect of a case of malicious damage and threat to life.

But on getting to the suspects, the hoodlums allegedly attacked the team and stripped the female police officer naked on the order of the gang leader, one Oladele Samuel.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Bolaji Salami, confirmed that the incident occurred on Tuesday April 20, 2021, at about 10:00hours.

Salami said: “A team of policemen from State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department was sent to invite a suspect in respect of a case of malicious damage and threat to life.

“On getting to the scene, the police team was attacked by some hoodlums, and Inspector Ajayi Bosede was badly humiliated, manhandled, and stripped naked on the order of one Oladele Samuel, the gang leader.

“Oladele Samuel practically inflicted injuries on the said policewoman and promised to kill anyone who dared him.

“W/Inspector Bosede Ajayi in the process lost her warrant card, a bunch of keys and a wallet containing eighty thousand naira (₦80,000.00) cash”