Hoodlums set Ogun INEC office on fire

Some suspected hoodlums, in the early hours of Thursday, burnt an office of the Independent National Electoral Commission at Iyana Mortuary lll in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital .

Eyewitness accounts say the hoodlums, numbering about eight reportedly scaled the perimeter fence, jumped into the premises and set the INEC building on fire from the back.

It was gathered that the hoodlums after invading the premises, soaked loaves of bread with petrol and threw same into the building at different angles to light up the INEC office.

The police from Ibara division reportedly mobilised detectives to the scene and later contacted men of fire service in the state , who raced to the scene to put out the fire shortly after a security guard at the facility had made a distress call.

When contacted, the Ogun INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Niyi Ijalaye confirmed the incident, describing it as shocking.





