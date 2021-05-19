Hoodlums on Tuesday night set two offices belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission ablaze in Ebonyi State.

The affected offices were those in Ezza North and Ebonyi Local Government areas.

It was further gathered that no casualties were recorded, but buildings and facilities were destroyed.

A senior staff of INEC confirmed the attack.

The source, who didn’t want to be named as he was not officially mandated to speak on the incident, noted that the hoodlums set the buildings ablaze when workers had already gone home after the day’s job.

He revealed that items destroyed in the fire were documents and other office equipment at the local government headquarters.

The source described the incident as unfortunate, unpatriotic and regrettable.

He assured that plans have been concluded to beef up security at INEC offices in other local government areas of the state to forestall another attack.

It will be recalled that INEC offices are presently being targeted by hoodlums after other several attacks were carried out on police facilities in the state.