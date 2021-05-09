Ubani Market Police Station in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State has been razed by hoodlums suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

According to DailyTrust, the attack by the men who were armed happened in the early hours of Sunday.

No life was lost in the incident as officers of the station were relocated from the place to a station close to TradeMoore Housing Estate days before.

This is the latest attack on a police facility in the South-East region.

More to follow…