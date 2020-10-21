Hoodlums have set fire on the new Oyingbo Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) terminus in Lagos, destroying hundreds of new BRT buses.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria reports that the miscreants, who defied the 24-hour curfew imposed by Lagos State Government, burnt down the terminus, recently opened at Oyingbo in Mainland Local Government Area, at about 8.30 a.m.

NAN reports that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on Tuesday imposed a 24-hour curfew following violent attacks on some police stations in Orile-Iganmu and other areas in Lagos.

A large number of new BRT buses yet to be deployed to routes but parked in the terminus situated behind railway line in Oyingbo, have all been consumed by the raging fire.

NAN also reports that armed soldiers were quickly drafted to the Denton Police Station, near the Oyingbo bus stop, to prevent attack on the station by the hoodlums.

It was also gathered that some establishments notably associated with the National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress , Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, were attacked by the hoodlums.

Among such establishments are the TV-Continental at the old Tollgate and Oriental Hotel on Victoria Island.