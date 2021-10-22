Hoodlums raze Imo monarch’s palace, vehicles, others

Hoodlums have razed the palace of the traditional ruler of the Etekwuru community in the Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State. The monarch’s highlander jeep and properties were also set ablaze.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday night, was just 24 hours after youths and soldiers clashed in the community.

It was gathered that the attackers stormed the King’s palace with explosives but when they could not find the monarch or any member of his family, they set his house and properties which included his official vehicle on fire.

The traditional ruler told newsmen that he was taking refuge at the Divisional Police Headquarters located at Mmahu in the locality.

He said he and his wife, who were in the house when the hoodlums struck, escaped death by the whiskers.

The Monarch, who said he was rescued by police operatives, lamented that he left his palace half-naked.

Calling on the public to come to his rescue, the monarch said he had lost a lot to the attack.

He said: “They were shooting sporadically and I couldn’t find a way of escape with my wife and child.

“I started making calls to the police for help but the help could not come until the building burnt beyond control.

“My 4runner Jeep burnt to ashes.

“The police came around 11:45pm but could not get the arsonists.

“I learnt it was those boys responsible for the killing of the soldier whose houses were set on fire by the Army on reprisal that are responsible for the arson.

“I left my house with only boxers as all properties in my house burnt.

“As the police arrived, I came out from my hiding point and discovered that the next building to my house was also on fire.

“I am calling for help from any good-spirited person to enable me to survive the shock, as I am now in the police station.”

Contacted, the spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, CSP Michael Abattam, confirmed the incident.

He told The Nation: “It is true it happened.

“We are working to apprehend the hoodlums.”

The Nation.