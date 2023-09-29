Hoodlums machete Police Officer, I-G orders thorough investigation

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered a thorough investigation into the attack on a Police Officer, Inspector Omeje Matthew, in Abuja.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said the I-G gave the order when he visited the officer who is on admission at the National Trauma Centre, National Hospital, Abuja.

Egbetokun said the visit was to assess the condition of the officer who was brutally attacked and macheted by armed hoodlums at his residence in Kabusa area of Abuja.

He directed the Commissioner, Federal Capital Territory Police Command to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

According to him, the investigation is to ensure that the perpetrators are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice.

The I-G also urged other CPs and Tactical Commanders to ensure proper closure of all pending investigations into attacks on police officers and men within their respective jurisdictions.

Egbetokun said: “Attack on a Police Officer in the line of duty or off-duty is an attack on the entire law enforcement community and the peace and security of our society.”

He expressed dissatisfaction over attacks on police personnel and warned that such attacks would not be tolerated.

The Police boss prayed for the speedy recovery of the Inspector and others in the same situation.

He pledged the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to support and assist the families of affected officers.

Egbetokun enjoined the public to cooperate with the police in providing information that could put an end to attacks on police personnel.