Hoodlums under the guise of the ongoing #EndSARS protest on Friday looted the Cross River State COVID-19 palliative warehouse at Bishop Moinagh Street, State Housing Authority in Calabar.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria reports that the hoodlums were seen in their numbers carting away bags of rice, noodles, salt and gallons of vegetable oil.

They had earlier in the day blocked the Muritala Mohammed Highway, restricting vehicular movement.

As at the time of this report, men of the Nigerian Police Force, who just arrived the scene, were seen trying to restore order.

However, dispersing the crowd that had built was a herculean task as more and more people were seen trooping to the warehouse despite sounds of gunshot.

NAN also reports that some of the people seen carting away items from the warehouse were heard saying “the food is ours but they are keeping it for themselves”.

Governor Ben Ayade has imposed a 24-hour curfew in the state starting from 6pm on Friday.

Residents are advised to observe the curfew as security agents have been mandated to arrest anyone who flouts the order.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Christian Ita, said: “Following the hijacking of the peaceful protest against police brutality in the state by hoodlums, the state governor, Sir Ben Ayade has imposed a 24hr curfew in the state starting from 6pm on Friday, October 23, 2020.

“Residents of the state are advised to observe the curfew as security agents have been mandated to arrest anybody who flouts it.”