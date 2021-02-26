The Cross River State Police Command has confirmed the killing of four of its personnel by hoodlums in the early hours of Thursday in Calabar.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the killing to newsmen in Calabar, said the Command has been thrown into grief.

Ugbo said the incident was very bitter and ugly.

She said: “It is quite unfortunate.

“We feel really sad.

“The Command is in mourning mood about the death of the four officers who lost their lives.

“We are investigating the matter and will surely root out the culprits no matter how far they run or hide, we must get them.

“That I can assure you.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the officers were killed along MCC Edundu Road in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.