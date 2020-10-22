Some suspected hoodlums who disguised as #EndSARS protesters on Thursday invaded the police station as well as Nigeria Customs base in Iseyin, Oyo State and carted away valuables.

A witness told the News Agency of Nigeria that the hoodlums stormed the town, claiming to be protesting against police brutality.

The Oyo/Osun Area Command Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, Kayode Wey, confirmed the attack on the Customs base in Iseyin.

Wey, however, said the customs office in Iseyin was not burnt and no life was lost.

He said: “Yes, I can confirm to you that there was an attack and nobody was injured and our office was not burnt.

“Officers’ belongings like mattresses and other personal belongings were carted away.

“As I speak to you now, I have not heard of any destruction on our building.

“It was a general attack on the entire Iseyin township, police and everybody, including us, were attacedk in the area.”

Efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, was not successful as his phone was engaged and he did not respond to a text message sent to him.

NAN.