Hoodlums have burnt down another Police Station in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

The hoodlums had earlier burnt four police stations.

On Monday, it was the Central Police Station, Onuebonyi along Trans Saharan Highway, Abakaliki.

They also destroyed Police vehicles and other facilities.

Our Correspondent gathered that the hoodlums, who mobilised themselves in the early hours of Monday grounded pedestal and vehicular movement in the area, while the streets were deserted out of general apprehension.

Investigations revealed that the hoodlums were targeting warehouses where palliative materials were stored.

The development had to cut short the meeting of the State Governor, David Umahi, with contractors handling some projects in the state at the Executive Council Chambers, old Government House, Abakaliki

Most of the contractors who attended the meeting were those handling the perimeter fencing and landscaping of the 13 general hospitals in the state.

Journalists, other staff as well as visitors were trapped inside the Government House for hours as security personnels on red alert, locked the entrance gate.

At the time of filling this report, armed policemen and soldiers had been mobilized to protect lives and property in Abakiliki and its environs.

Reports of fresh protests filtered in earlier in the day from Ikwo Local Government Area, where the protesters were said to be advancing towards the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, but were intercepted by combined security forces.