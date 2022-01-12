Hoodlums bath four with Acid in Yola — Police Spokesman

The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed an acid attack on four people in Yola, the state capital.

DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, the Spokesman of the Command, confirmed the development to newsmen in Yola on Tuesday.

Nguroje said that the attack was reported to Jimeta Police Division on January 6, 2022 by one Fawas Mohammed and the case was filed for investigation.

He said: “The DPO in charge of Jimeta Police division has briefed the State Command that one Fawas Mohammed has reported a case of acid attack on him and three others.

“The Command after receiving the complaint, immediately gave directive for investigation.”

Narrating his ordeal to newsmen, Fawas Mohammed, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress in the state, alleged that the attack had political undertone

He said: “After attacking us with Acid in late December 2021, again on Friday, January 6, 2022 at about 6:30pm, hoodlums invaded my house at Gimba street, Jimeta in Yola North LGA.

“The hoodlums, beat me to comma and one of them openly warned me to stop granting interview on radio and criticising the government.”

Mohammed accused one Alhaji Abubakar Sarki, a Yola North party chieftain, of allegedly masterminding the two attacks on him.

He said that one of the victims of the acid attack was critically injured and receiving treatment at the Specialist Hospital, Yola.

Reacting to the allegation, Sarki said that state Command of the Department of State Services had invited him on the matter.

He, however, denied the allegation, describing it as “cheap blackmail”.

He said: “I was invited by DSS in the state over the matter, where I categorically told them that I don’t know anything about the alleged attacks.”