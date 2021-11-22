Hoodlums attacked #EndSARS protester who testified before Lekki panel – Adegboruwa

Hoodlums have attacked an #EndSARS protester, Kamsiyochukwu Ibe, who testified before a Lagos judicial panel on the alleged role of the military and the police in the Lekki shooting of October 20, 2021, one of the panel members, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), has said.

The senior advocate also raised the alarm over the alleged threat to his life since the submission of the report of the Lagos #EndSARS panel that at least nine persons were confirmed dead at the Lekki toll plaza when soldiers stormed the tollgate to disperse #EndSARS protesters on October 20, 2020.

Adegboruwa called on Nigerians to hold the government responsible if anything unfortunate happens to himself and other panel members and testifiers.

The Justice Doris Okuwobi-led panel had last Monday submitted its report to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who subsequently constituted a Committee to bring forward a White Paper within the next two weeks to be considered by the Lagos State Executive Council.

The 309-page report stated, “The atrocious maiming and killing of unarmed, helpless and unresisting protesters while sitting on the floor and waving their Nigerian flags and while singing the National Anthem can be equated to a massacre in context.”

Some lawyers and agents representing the state government including Abiodun Owonikoko, have, however, faulted the report of the panel, noting that the report contained 40 discrepancies.

Adegboruwa, who represented the civil society organisation on the panel, said members of the panel are being unfairly persecuted by some state government officials.

He wrote, “Since the submission of the report of the Lagos #EndSARS Panel, there have been lots of threats and attacks, by those suspected to be agents of the government, upon me, especially in the media.

“I have not committed any crime beyond joining other eminent Nigerians with unblemished integrity, to accept the nomination of government on behalf of my constituency, the Nigerian Bar Association and the civil society and the indeed the masses of our people, for a national assignment.

“Two prominent lawyers of the government have openly incited opinions against me on national television, with mindless accusations.

I have however refused to be intimidated or bend to the tactics of government to be silenced.

“I urge the good people of Nigeria, my professional colleagues in the Nigerian Bar Association, my comrades in the civil rights movement and the people of Nigeria, to hold government responsible should anything happen to me.

“Just last night, one of the prominent #EndSARS protesters who testified before the Panel, Miss Kamsiyochukwu Ibe, was attacked and dealt serious machete blows, in what was clearly an attempted murder, as reported by her counsel, with very disturbing photos.

“I heeded the clarion call to serve by the government with the honest believe that the Panel was meant to say the truth and nothing but the truth, which is what we have done. It is left for government and Nigerians to do the needful with the report of the Panel.”