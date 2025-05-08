Hoodlums attack SIEC member, vehicle, cash, others burnt

Hoodlums have attacked a member of the Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission, Chief Boniface Mgebu, with his vehicle, cash, and other properties burnt.

The SIEC member, who was also a Permanent Secretary in the State Civil Service, is at the moment on admission at a Federal Teaching Hospital.

According to a report in Vanguard Newspaper, Mgebu was attacked on his way from Abakaliki to his village, Noyo Alike, Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State at about 7pm along Obubura-Enyida Road in Abakaliki LGA.

The victim, who spoke on his hospital bed at Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital (AE-FUNAI), said his Hilux Jeep, cash, phones, and other valuables get burnt.

He said he was attacked by two armed men who wanted to either forcefully snatch his vehicle from him or kidnap him.

Mgebu said: “On my way from Abakaliki to my village, immediately I passed the junction before Polycarp Market in Izzi, I saw something like a mini roadblock.

“I slowed down towards the road.

“The next thing I saw was a young man who immediately and forcefully stepped into my driver’s side, struggling with the steering wheel with me.

“In the process, the second person opened the passenger door and entered with a gun, leaving me at the centre.

“I held the hand of the one who showed me the pistol.

“The other one was struggling to control the car’s steering and moving very fast to an unknown place.

“From the movement of the car, it was as if they noticed that some people had discovered that something was wrong.

“They now increased the speed of the car, and I was still struggling with the second person.

“The next thing I knew was that the car jumped into a ditch, and immediately, fire exploded.

“I don’t know if they ignited the fire or the car fuel ignited the fire.

“But how I survived and was brought to the hospital was a miracle.

“I have made an entry at the Police Station in Abakaliki.

“I’m also reaching out to my people, and calling on the State Governor to come to my aid in areas of my hospital bill and replacement of my car that was burnt to ashes with my vital properties inside the car that were also consumed by the fire.”

