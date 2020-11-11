Hoodlums have attacked a police station in Igueben, Edo State with dynamite.

The attack, according to available information, was carried out Monday night.

Two policemen and one of the hoodlums were said to have died in the attack.

However, the spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the development in a statement, said only one of the hoodlums was killed in the attack.

Nwabuzor said: “On November 9, at about 730pm, hoodlums suspected to be armed robbers invaded the police station at Igueben. Immediately, the police personnel mobilised to repel them.

“During gun duel, one of the suspected armed robber was shot dead, two policemen were wounded and they were taken to the hospital. One motorcycle, suspected to belonging to the robbers was confiscated by the police.

“No police was killed in the attack. The police are doing their best to weed out criminal elements in that axis of the state capital. As I speak, normalcy has returned to that part of the town.”