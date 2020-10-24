Hoodlums on Friday attacked National Pilot newspaper in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The attack was carried out on Friday at about 6:30pm amid the chaos that resulted from the degeneration of the #EndSARS protest.

According to information reaching The Eagle Online, the staff had fled before the attackers arrived following available intelligence to the newspaper outfit.

A top management staff of the newspaper, Billy Adedamola, was said to have fled with the last batch of staff of the newspaper outfit.

Adedamola told The Eagle Online: “I left after I had ensured all my staff had been safely evacuated.

“I took the back streets to get home.

“So did the staff.

“After our departure, the hoodlums set a bonfire at the front of our office and later vandalised part of it.