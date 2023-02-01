Hoodlums attack INEC office, police station in Anambra

Some yet-to-be-identified assailants have attacked the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Ojoto, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The hoodlums also attacked the Nnobi Police Station and a residential building within the station, located also in the Idemili South Local Government Area.

It was gathered that the hoodlums invaded the facilities at about 1:45am on Wednesday in four unmarked Sienna vehicles, and armed with IEDs, petrol bombs and other explosives.

Although details of both attacks are still sketchy, a source said the hoodlums were repelled by security officers before they could carry out any dastardly act.

The source said the armed men, while shooting, killed a 16-year-old boy, a relative of a serving policeman in the station, while another victim, a 15-year-old female, sustained a gunshot injury and had been taken to the hospital where she was receiving treatment.

Confirming the incident, the Anambra State police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said security had been reinforced in the areas, adding that the situation was still being monitored.

Ikenga said, “Anambra State Police Command today 1/2/2023 has reinforced security deployment in the state, following an attack on the INEC office in Idemili South, Ojoto and Nnobi Police Station.

“The hoodlums came in their numbers by 1:45 am today 1/2/2023, with four unmarked Siena vehicles, armed with IEDs, petrol bombs and other explosives, invaded the INEC office, the police station and the residential building in the station.

“Unfortunately, one boy aged 16 years, a relative of a serving policeman in the station, was murdered by the armed men, while the other, a female aged 15 years old, sustained a gunshot injury. She has been taken to the hospital where she is receiving treatment.

“The situation is being monitored and further details shall be communicated, please.”