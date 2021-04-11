The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the last presidential election, Peter Obi, has called on relevant authorities, institutions and organisations that one way or the other usually honour people to only grant it to those who are really exceptional in their considered fields and not be swayed by monetary considerations.

Obi said this on Saturday during the investiture of eight new Papal Knights at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Awka, Anambra State.

Speaking to the press after the event, Obi described granting of perquisites and dignities as a way society and organisations honour those who have distinguished themselves, while indirectly charging them not to relent in their good deeds.

Describing those that were honoured by the Pope as men who merited the honour going by their contributions to the Church and the society, Obi however decried what he called abuse of honour in certain quarters.

Explaining further, Obi said what the society normally witnessed today were the antics of all manner of associations trading with honour as if they were commodities.

“Any society that trades honour like commodity is showing bad example by defining our values in terms of cash and carry,” he said.

Earlier in his sermon, the Auxiliary Bishop of Awka, Most Rev. Jonas Benson Okoye, called on the new papal knights not to relent in their services to the Church and humanity.

Okoye also appealed to politicians to stop killing themselves and play politics with fear of God and the interest of the people at heart.

The mass, led by the Bishop of Awka, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, was concelebrated with the Bishop Ekwulobia Diocese, Most Rev. Peter Okpaleke, and many priests.

The newly invested papal knights are: Edward Dijeh, Joseph Odumodu, Simeon Eyisi, Joseph Ezeokafor, Ignatius Okeke, Linus Ikegbunam, Boniface Ezeka and Dame Ann Okafor.