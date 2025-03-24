Honour late Humphrey Nwosu posthumously, INEC chairman urges FG

Independent National Electoral Commission has urged the Federal Government to honour the late former Chairman of the defunct National Electoral Commission (NEC), Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, who conducted the annulled June 12, 1993 elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, while speaking at a programme organised by the commission in honour of Nwosu, said it was never too late to honour the late NEC chairman posthumously.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Nwosu, the seventh chairman of the nation’s election management body, died in Virginia, United States of America, on October 20, 2024 at the age of 83.

NAN also reports that Nwosu, who was the NEC chairman between 1989 and 1993, conducted the June 12 presidential election adjudged to be the freest and fairest in the annals of Nigeria’s history.

The election, believed to have been won by the late business mogul and politician, Chief M.K.O. Abiola, was, however, annulled by the Gen. Ibrahim Babangida regime.

Yakubu said that Nwosu did his best but which was not appreciated by many, including those who appointed him under an infinite transition from military rule to democracy.

He noted that the tenure ended in the annulment of the presidential election held in 1993, resulting in the dissolution of the electoral commission and the emergence of an interim national government.

“However, with the passage of time, the outcome of his effort is now widely appreciated. The election is now celebrated as one of the best in Nigeria. Even those who annulled it have expressed regret.

“A quarter of a century (25 years) later in June 2018, the presumed winner of the 1993 presidential election, Chief M.K.O. Abiola, received the highest national honour, Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) posthumously.

“His running mate, Amb. Baba Gana Kingibe, was conferred with the second highest national honour, Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

“The date of the election (June 12, 1993) has been gazetted as a national holiday and appropriately named as Democracy Day.

“Sadly, the electoral commission that conducted the election which was personified by Prof. Nwosu received only a muffled commendation as if no one conducted the election.

“Surely, the election did not conduct itself. It was organised by a commission made up of commissioners and a chairman.

“If it was an oversight that Prof. Nwosu was not honoured in his lifetime, it is never late for the appropriate authority to do so posthumously,” he said.

Yakubu said that INEC would continue to appreciate Nwosu and the dedicated service he rendered to Nigeria.

He acknowledged Nwosu’s contributions to Nigeria’s electoral processes, particularly his introduction of the open ballot system, known as Option A4.

The INEC chairman said that among all his six predecessors and seven successors till date, Nwosu had the most arduous task of managing elections in an extremely challenging context.

“He introduced many innovations in election management.

“In physical terms, he laid the foundation for the independence of the commission by initiating the current three-layer structure for the commission, with offices at national, state and local government levels.

“He also introduced a number of reforms in election management.

“His tenure was synonymous with the Open Ballot System, popularly referred to as Option A4 in which voters queued up behind the symbol of the party of their choice to vote and to be physically counted,’’ Yakubu said.

In his remarks, the National Chairman, Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC), Yusuf Dantalle, described Nwosu as ‘a man of integrity, a courageous citizen and a star in Nigeria’s political horizon’.

Dantalle said that Nwosu conducted one of the freest and fairest presidential election in the country in June 1993, adopting an innovative electoral measure, Option A4, that made it an uphill task to rig the election.

He said that NEC, under Nwosu’s leadership, conducted local government, governorship, House of Assembly and National Assembly elections between 1990 and 1992.

Dantalle said that Nwosu also built infrastructure, including the present INEC headquarters in Abuja, while also ensuring the commission’s independence and insulation from military or political interference.

“IPAC pays tribute to a man of honour who risked his life to conduct the most transparent election in the country and insisted on announcing the result, conscious of the military government’s opposition to do so.

`Nwosu’s audacity of courage was an eloquent testimony of the Nigerian spirit that prioritises national interest, no matter whose ox was gored.

“We celebrate the life and times of this outstanding citizen who loved and served his country with all his might and desired to deliver a credible election that would foster sustainable democracy and development,” he said.

Dantalle said that the late NEC chairman would be remembered for adopting the Option A4 voting system and its modified version which guaranteed credible and transparent elections.

He urged the current INEC leadership to continue to consolidate and advance the country’s electoral process.

“The ongoing electoral reform is a step in the right direction. IPAC has made its proposals to the National Assembly.

“It is hoped that future elections in the country will continue to be free, fair and more inclusive.

“The mandates of the people should be respected by all stakeholders. It is the best way to honour Nwosu,’’ Dantalle said.

Speaking on behalf of Nwosu family, Nnemeka Nwosu, commended INEC and its chairman for honouring his late father, describing INEC as an institution with a difficult and thankless job.

He said that though his father and the then NEC did them proud by conducting credible elections, it was not easy for him, adding that he almost lost his life.

“Most of us had to relocate to the United States. I know my mom has so many stories to tell about when it was just him and my dad, and no one else to make June 12 a reality.

“So I encourage everyone here to have a renewed faith in being excellent. That’s what my father stood for. Whatever he did, he wanted to do it well. Let’s all strive for a better Nigeria, a better democracy.

“Give the young ones something to look forward to. That’s what my father always wanted. Every single election, he actually followed it while we were in the United States.

“He was rooting for this commission to succeed. He was always rooting for Nigeria. And when we talk about being a true Nigerian, he doesn’t care where you’re from.

“As you can see from so many of the speakers, we, as Nigerians, should think of ourselves as Nigerians first and make this country great. That’s how to really carry on the legacy of my father,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the event was attended by the wife of the deceased, Lady Stella Nwosu, his children and family members, management and staff members of INEC and the senior NEC staffers who worked with the late Nwosu.

