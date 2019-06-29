President Buhari has congratulated three recipients of honorary degrees awarded by Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra, during the institution’s 13th convocation.

The recipients are: Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, who was given Nigeria’s second highest honour, Grant Commander of the Niger, following President Buhari’s recognition of June 12, 1993 elections.

The 1993 presidential election was believed to have been won by Chief M.K.O. Abiola.

Another recipient, Sir Emeka Offor, Executive Vice Chairman of Chrome Group of Companies and founder of Emeka Offor Foundation, who had contributed a lot towards eradication of polio, river blindness, glaucoma, and facilitated cataract surgery and many researches in Nigeria.

The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka, who also benefited from the Honorary degree, has waged a successful war against unlawful and obnoxious cultural practices in the Southeast.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, President Buhari rejoiced with the recipients, their families, friends and associates.

He urged them to continue working for the betterment of the country, and humanity.