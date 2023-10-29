Hong Kong, France-bound businessmen arrested in Abuja for ingesting cocaine, heroin

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested two businessmen at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja with consignments of cocaine and heroin going to Hong Kong and France concealed in their bellies.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, made this known in a statement on Sunday.

Babafemi said while 38-year-old ThankGod Chimamkpa Emenike was arrested at the boarding gate of the Abuja airport on October 20, 203 during the outward clearance of passengers on Air France flight 818 to Paris, 41-year-old Agbo Chidike Prince was taken into NDLEA custody on October 21, 2023 while attempting to board an Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 950 to Hong Kong via Addis Ababa.

They were both arrested and detained after their body scan revealed they ingested illicit drugs.

After days in custody and a number of excretions, Emenike excreted 72 wraps of heroin weighing 1.171 kilograms, while Chidike discharged 49 pellets of cocaine with a total weight of 998.53grams.

In his statement, Chidike claimed he is a businessman dealing in spare parts at the Alaba International market in Ojo area of Lagos.

He added that he was to be paid N3.5 million, which he intended to use to import goods from Hong Kong.

In the same vein, NDLEA operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos on October 25, 2023 intercepted a Qatar Airways flight passenger going to Oman, Agbo Celestine Tochukwu, with a consignment of 58 parcels of skunk weighing 29.10kgs while undergoing processes to board his flight at the Terminal 11 of the airport.

In his statement, Tochukwu claimed he relocated to Oman on May 6 and has been working as an hotel attendant in Oman before venturing into drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,197 kilograms of skunk were recovered in four interdiction operations in parts of Ondo State within four days.

While 1,165.5kgs were seized in Uso, Owo Local Government Area on October 25, 2023, a consignment of 691kgs were recovered from Ukugu forest in Ipele the previous day.

A suspect, Ifeanyi Abuguja, 32, was arrested with 87kgs of same substance on October 23, 2023 at Agula Road, Ogbese, Akure North LGA, while 253.5kgs were recovered at Ogbese Market in Akure North LGA on October 26, 2023.

In Oyo State, two suspects: Ayo Dele, 19, and Olaitan Ahmed, 23, were arrested with 160 grams of cannabis at a drug joint at Nalende area of Ibadan metropolis on October 22, 2023, while a follow up operation at their warehouse in the same area led to the recovery of 332kgs of the same substance.

While operatives of the Lagos State Command of the Agency intercepted and recovered a vehicle loaded with 209kgs of Loud at Okun Ajah area of the state on October 23, 2023, their counterparts in Gombe State on October 28, 2023 recovered an abandoned consignment of 401 blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 392kgs and 21,000 capsules of tramadol at Tumfure area of the state.

In the early hours of October 29, 2023, NDLEA operatives in Edo State stormed the Utese forest in Ovia North East LGA, where they evacuated a total of 2, 931.3 kilograms of cannabis sativa from a warehouse in the forest.

The War Against Drug Abuse advocacy campaign of the Agency continued in equal measure in schools, markets, worship places and others across the country in the past week.

Some of them included: WADA town hall sensitisation lecture by Zone E Command in collaboration with Kano and Jigawa States Commands of the Agency for 108 principals of secondary schools in Dutse Emirate; same lecture for students and teachers of Nkpoghoro Community Secondary School, Afikpo, Ebonyi State; students and teachers of Government Secondary School and Community Comprehensive School, both in Abua/Odual LGA, Rivers State; as well as WADA sensitisation lecture at Durbar Grammar School, Durbar, Oyo State.

While commending the officers and men of the NAIA, MMIA, Ondo, Oyo, Lagos, Edo and Gombe Commands for the arrests and seizures of the past week, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), urged them and their compatriots across all formations of the Agency to maintain the offensive action tempo and strive to surpass previous records while maintaining a balance with their drug demand reduction efforts.