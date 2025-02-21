Honest Bunch podcast: Nedu speaks on report he was fired

A On-Air-Personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu Wazobia, has addressed reports that he was fired from the Honest Bunch podcast.

Nedu Wazobia addressed the issue of his having been fired from the Honest Bunch podcast at a news conference on Thursday in Lagos.

He said he was not fired but chose to step down due to mounting pressure and controversies.

He emphasised that everyone had the right to express their opinions and react to issues.

However, he stressed that it ultimately boiled down to what the public wanted to believe.

“Rather than engaging in petty fights, I have decided to clear the air by stepping away from the show,” he said.

Addressing allegations that he was the catalyst for problems on the Honest Bunch show, Nedu explained that his role was to play the “devil’s advocate”.

He said: “My role on the podcast is to make guests feel comfortable while encouraging thought-provoking discussions.

“My job was to ask questions that would spark controversies and debates, which I successfully accomplished.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the controversy began when DeeOne, a reality star and comedian, alleged on the podcast that social media critic, VeryDarkMan, had intimate relationships with men.

VDM responded by accusing Nedu of orchestrating the allegations and leaking private conversations between them.

The social media critic also accused Nedu of sexual exploitation, stating that he had confided in Nedu about women he had allegedly slept with.

On February 14, amid controversy surrounding allegations on the podcast, Nedu stepped down.

However, rumours circulated that he was fired from the podcast due to the controversy.

Nedu reiterated his desire to avoid conflicts with anyone and announced his decision to step away from hosting the Honest Bunch show.

He emphasised that his focus was on maintaining a positive and respectful public image.

In a surprising turn, Nedu also announced that he would no longer be reachable or accessible to the public.

He said: “To be honest, I’m done being nice.

“My niceness has been taken for granted, and I’ve been abused by people who claim to be my friends.

“I’m tired of being used and taken advantage of.

“I respectfully ask that if you have my number, please delete it.

“I don’t want to be reachable or accessible anymore.

“I need to take care of myself and prioritise my well-being.

“The nice part of Nedu is dead and buried.

“I’m no longer going to be a nice guy.

“I’m done being nice.”

Nedu’s management team also condemned the recent accusations and attacks on his character.

It said: “The accusations against Nedu are no longer just petty issues; they have crossed a line.

“We will not tolerate any further attacks on his character.

“Lawyers will be taking action, and necessary processes will be undertaken to address these false accusations.”

