Hon. Oladele mourns Secretary of Ogun Peace Committee

The Chairman of the Ogun State Peace Building Committee on Farmers and Herders Conflicts, Hon. Kayode Oladele, has mourned the passage of the Secretary of the Committee, Mudasiru Olayemi Oriola.

The Chairman of the Committee mourned the passage of his Secretary in a statement he issued on Friday.

Oladele said: “After very long grieving hours of shock and disbelief , I have finally come to terms with the loss of our Committee Secretary, Mr. Mudasiru Olayemi Oriola who passed on early today.

“How quick and rushing this life can sometimes be. In the words of Woddy Allen, ‘life is shot, short and not about anything except what you can touch and what touches you’.

“Considering the sudden death of Mr. Mudasiru Oriola, who many recalled was last seen at MKO Abiola Stadium on October 1st (last week Friday) while partaking actively in the activities marking the country’s 61st Independence Anniversary celebrations, one can only conclude that truly, life is so short and sometimes, stingingly so.

“Hence, I’m deeply shocked and saddened by Mr. Oriola’s death. Sadly, a loss like this is heartbreaking, deep and personal.

“I’m honored to have worked with him and I was always marveled at his dedication to duty, doggedness humility and sense of humor. Albert Einstein said, “The value of a man should be seen in what he gives and not in what he is able to receive.”

“Surely, Mr. Mudashiru Oriola was a man who gave many things and served selflessly.

“He gave much to his work, to community development and to Ogun State where he not only served and died as the Director of Community Development but also as the Secretary of the State’s Peace Building Committee on Farmers and Herders Conflicts.

“As the Secretary of our Committee, he was a great team member. In his career as the Director of Community Development in the Ministry of Cooperative and Community Development, he worked with passion, integrity and energy.

“He was a man that inspired peace, exemplified patriotism and personified unity. He was a living proof of how to support, harness, revitalize and create action plans for community development. By his death all the people who knew him will miss a highly intelligent, vibrant and amiable individual with a rare charm of personality.

“While the Committee through our Representative, Prince Sanni Hadi (SSA to the Governor on Inter-Ethnic Relations) has reached out to the family, I would also on behalf of our Committee, like to use this medium to commiserate with his immediate family as we share the burden of their loss and wish them comfort and peace in this difficult time of grieve.

“May Allah (SWT) forgive all his sins and grant him Jannat-ul-Firdaus.”