The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Economic and Financial Crimes, Hon. Kayode Oladele, last week hosted the Global Chairman of Transparency International, Delia Ferreira Rubio.

Rubio visited Oladele in his office in the National Assembly.

Oladele assured TI of the Federal Government’s efforts to institutionalize the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

The accompanying video is courtesy of African Independent Television, provided by Hon. Oladele.