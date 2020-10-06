The member representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency, Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye, has openly declared support for the re-election of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The support for Akeredolu was openly declared by Adefisoye on Monday in Idanre, where he, however, made it clear that he would only work for the reelection of Aketi and not decamping to the All Progressives Congress.

Adefisoye, a member of the Social Democratic Party, added that he had consulted widely before taking the decision to work for the re-election of Governor Akeredolu.

He further said the decision to support Akeredolu was primarily informed by the need to complete all the ongoing projects in Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency and attract more projects to the area.

He said: “After consulting very widely with the leaders of SDP and other important leaders within and outside of Ondo State, especially the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, I have decided to support the APC.

“But I want to assure that his decision was primarily taken for the sake of continuous development in Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency.”

Adefisoye further charged the party’s supporters in attendance at the event to do the needful to win their polling units for Aketi on October 10, 2020.

He said: “We must realise that politics is all about interests and should not be played with emotions.

“Now that your leader has declared support for Akeredolu, we should agree with this decision and work for the victory of Akeredolu.

“This election is going to be operation win your units.

“But I can assure you all that Akeredolu will win on Saturday.

“I also want use myself as collateral for Governor Akeredolu.

“I want to assure you that the governor will fulfill all his promises on developmental projects in Idanre and Ifedore.

“I should be blamed in the unlikely event that Governor Akeredolu does not fulfill his promises.”

While also addressing the crowd, Adefisoye assured that he will organize a first of its kind empowerment programme in December when 50 exotic cars and 100 motorcycles and other valuable empowerment items will be given to his constituents.

He also appealed to the people of Idanre to please forgive the APC for the event that had transpired in recent past.

He said Akeredolu had assured him that all candidates of the SDP in the local government election would be accommodated.