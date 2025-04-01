The lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has called on Nigerians to hold Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Kogi State Governor Ahmed Ododo and his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, responsible if she and her supporters are attacked in Kogi State.

The suspended senator raised the alarm in a post via her official Facebook on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

She wrote: “My dear people of Kogi Central, I look forward to our peaceful Sallah celebrations today.

“However, should we be met with or infiltrated by violence, Nigerians should hold Gov Òdodo, Yahaya Bello & SP Godswill Akpabio wholly responsible.”

Senator Natasha, who recently accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment, also urged her supporters to disregard speculations that her scheduled visit to her senatorial district has been canceled.

Earlier, the Kogi Police Command had asked the lawmaker to cancel her planned Eid-el-Fitr celebration rally in the state.

Ignoring the police warning, Senator Natasha encouraged her supporters to troop out en masse to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr with her, stressing that she has a statutory function as the lawmaker representing them in the Senate.

It would be recalled that the Kogi State Government banned rallies and public gatherings in the state on Monday over ‘security reports.’

The state government also stopped fishing and other activities in the state, with the Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, saying the move was to prevent any form of a security breach that might destabilise the state.

Meanwhile, an emergency curfew has been declared in Senator Natasha’s Local Government Area.

The Chairman of the LGA, Hon. Amoka Eneji, in a statement on Tuesday said the curfew was aimed at maintaining peace and order following the ban on all political rallies and unregulated public gatherings in the area.

Meanwhile, videos of the purported rally for the homecoming of the senator have started making the rounds on social media.

As of the time of filing this story, one of the Kogi senators named, Bashir Haroon, shared a live feed showing hundreds of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s supporters, comprising mainly women singing and drumming in anticipation of her return.

