Homecoming for development: Zumunta to host 2025 convention in Nigeria with empowerment programmes

In a significant move to strengthen diaspora engagement and development through collaboration, the Zumunta Association USA Inc. has announced its 2025 Annual Convention to be hosted in Lafia, Nasarawa State, the second time in its 35-year history that the convention will be held in Nigeria with series of empowerment programmes.

Its National President, Sunday Bitrus said during a joint news conference in Abuja that the theme of the convention is “From Connection to Action: Mobilizing Local Experience and Diasporan Insights for National Development.”

The 10-day convention, according to him, will run from July 14–23, 2025, aligning with the National Diaspora Day and Diaspora Week celebrations in Abuja slated for July 25–26, 2025.

Bitrus added that the convention focuses on impactful engagement and collaborative action.

He recalled that Zumunta’s scholarship scheme has empowered over 5,000 science students in Northern Nigeria, with ₦100 million disbursed to date.

Bitrus added that the association has also implemented health and palliative projects in partnership with over 30 non-govermental organisations.

“This homecoming is not symbolic — it’s strategic,” said Bitrus.

“We are shifting from connection to action, from diaspora dialogues to real-time delivery at home, ” he added.

Speaking in the same vein, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, represented by Dr. Sule Yakubu Bassi, the Secretary to the Commission, described the return of the Zumunta convention as a milestone in diaspora engagement.

“Zumunta is demonstrating that the diaspora is not just watching, they are working. This 2025 convention showcases the power of collaboration between diaspora organisations, state governments, and federal institutions.

“NIDCOM is proud to support this initiative that aligns with our mandate to promote structured, impactful diaspora contributions to national development.”

In his contribution, the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, a former National President of Zumunta, represented by Princess Margaret Elayo, Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, expressed pride and enthusiasm in hosting the event.

“As a proud alumnus of Zumunta, I understand its vision, values, and capacity. Hosting this convention in Nasarawa reaffirms our government’s belief in partnerships that drive development and inspire the next generation.”

He added that the state would provide full support to ensure the success of all convention activities and highlighted the state’s readiness for investment in agriculture, mining, health, ICT, and education.

The 2025 Zumunta Convention will feature a robust lineup of high-impact programmes which include Free Medical Outreach (July 14–16) at Gudi General Hospital; ICT Training for 1,000 youths (July 14–18) in Lafia; Zumunta Golf Classic and Tennis Tournament (July 19–20).

Others were Strategic Business Meeting on key sectors including agriculture, mining, health, and housing (July 21); while the opening Ceremony and Plenary Sessions , Gala, Awards and Fundraiser Night (July 22); Stakeholder Engagement and Royal Courtesy Visits (July 23); and participation in National Diaspora Day and Diaspora Week activities in Abuja (July 25–26).

Zumunta Association USA Inc., founded in 1991 in New York, remains a non-partisan, non-religious organisation committed to national development through diaspora-driven initiatives.

